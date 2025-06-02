DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of PATH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

