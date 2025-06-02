Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

