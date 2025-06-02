Scotiabank Cuts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $45.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.