BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.
RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at $23,783,265.10. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,323,985 shares of company stock valued at $164,299,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76,497 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
