Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $324.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Insulet has a 1 year low of $172.07 and a 1 year high of $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,822,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

