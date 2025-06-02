Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $1.80 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE TV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $763.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,375 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13,477.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,160 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,933 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,946,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 827,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.