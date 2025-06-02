Couchbase (BASE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter.

Couchbase Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BASE opened at $17.89 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Couchbase by 5,995.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 148,559 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Couchbase by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

