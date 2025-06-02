Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Down 39.5% in May

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XPON stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $178.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.01.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

