ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

ZenaTech Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ZenaTech stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. ZenaTech has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Get ZenaTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZenaTech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZENA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ZenaTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ZenaTech in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

ZenaTech Company Profile

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZenaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZenaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.