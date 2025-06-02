Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” Rating by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

