Mama’s Creations (MAMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAMA opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $307.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

