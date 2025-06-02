Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.09. 1,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,614. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

