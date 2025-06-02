Milestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 147,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 116,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.15 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

