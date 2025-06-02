Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $5.61. Eyenovia had a negative net margin of 114,639.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,108.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.82% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

