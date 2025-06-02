Toy Stocks To Consider – June 1st

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Kroger, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Dollar General, and Burlington Stores are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are informal slang for shares of very small‐capitalization companies that trade at low prices and often have thin trading volume. Because they’re highly volatile and less liquid than larger stocks, they can offer big upside potential but also carry elevated risk of sharp price swings or market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $40.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,048.78. 5,400,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $983.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 29,968,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,890,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 14,385,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.73. 3,647,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $240.78.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.97. 7,867,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.17. 5,245,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.08 and a 200-day moving average of $259.34. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

