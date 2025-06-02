Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 174.60% from the stock’s current price.

Pluri Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ PLUR traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Pluri has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Pluri alerts:

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 3,551.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,778.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pluri

About Pluri

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pluri Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Pluri as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.