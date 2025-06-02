Roxbury Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Roxbury Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.4% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $74.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

