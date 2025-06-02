Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

