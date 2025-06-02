Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $31.74. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 3,543,128 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 62.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

