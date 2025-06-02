Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $31.74. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 3,543,128 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

