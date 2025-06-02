SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Update

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. 2,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

