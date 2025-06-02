SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Update

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DYTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. 2,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.88.
About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Buy The Dip in Okta, There’s Nothing Wrong With the Outlook
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts Are Bullish on Marvell Stock Despite Amazon Deal Concern
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.