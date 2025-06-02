QV Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $71.40 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

