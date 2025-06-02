Top Space Stocks Worth Watching – May 30th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Honeywell International, and GE Aerospace are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop, manufacture, launch or operate spacecraft, satellites and related technologies. They range from pure-play launch‐service providers and satellite‐communications firms to diversified aerospace conglomerates and space‐focused exchange-traded funds. By buying space stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercial space sector and its future technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. 21,361,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,831,252. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.74. 1,785,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.53. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $402.77 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.46. 3,624,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,186,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $212.28.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $225.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.70. 2,390,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,337. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $246.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $262.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

