The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 101,122.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,662 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

