iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $63,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $177.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

