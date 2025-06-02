Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

