LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of LZ opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

