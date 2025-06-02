SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

Shares of SOBR Safe stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $814.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $286,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 414.80% and a negative net margin of 4,872.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOBR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.72% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.