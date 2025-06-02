Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Accuray Stock Performance
Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.95.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Accuray
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accuray
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.