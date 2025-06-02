Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Accuray Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Accuray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

