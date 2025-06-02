Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBNX. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of BBNX opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38. Beta Bionics has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

