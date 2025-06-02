GAP’s (GAP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GAP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 80,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,628,590.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,701.50. This represents a 90.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $328,003.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,013.55. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,854 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth about $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $63,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $56,763,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $32,655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $12,210,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

