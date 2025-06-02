CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.67.

Shares of CRWD opened at $465.82 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $474.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.17. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.39, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,500. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

