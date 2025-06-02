Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
