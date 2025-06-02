Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

