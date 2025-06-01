MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $218,517,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in AerCap by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,105,000 after purchasing an additional 875,950 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in AerCap by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 759,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,871,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AerCap by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,687,000 after purchasing an additional 664,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $115.98.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

