Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 432,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $216,269. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

