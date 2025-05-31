Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 111,132 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,965,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 513,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

