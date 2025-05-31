Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $367.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.93 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

