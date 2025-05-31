Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.