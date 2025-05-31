Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.05. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

