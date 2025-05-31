Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $458,461,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VUG opened at $411.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

