IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

