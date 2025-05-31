Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05. The firm has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

