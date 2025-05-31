Energy Stocks Worth Watching – May 30th

Tesla, AltC Acquisition, Broadcom, Oklo, GE Vernova, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to renewable sources like solar and wind. Investors buy them to gain exposure to price swings in global energy markets, and their performance is often driven by factors such as commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,696,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,721,559. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day moving average of $333.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 170.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,571,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $237.06. 7,829,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,930,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 16,715,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,327,883. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $467.98. 1,500,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion and a PE ratio of 84.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.21. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $489.13.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $437.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,686. The stock has a market cap of $236.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.70.

