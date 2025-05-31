Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Bath & Body Works updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.330-0.380 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,529 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 562,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 92.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

