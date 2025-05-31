6,978 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
