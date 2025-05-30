Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253,720 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $35,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.