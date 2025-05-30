Capital Market Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.