Quent Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

