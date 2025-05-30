Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,032 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

