GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 2,806 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

