iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $239,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

